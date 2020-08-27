‘We’re more than just basketball players,’ Ray Allen says of sports boycotts

Ray Allen:
Yes, we exchanged messages.
And I just wanted him to know every time that I talk to him that, just because I'm not on the court with you, I have your back. I support you. We stand with you.
You know, this is a issue not only for the NBA. It's an issue for all sports. It's an issue for all people. So it's going to take every league to join up, join together and say, we need to speak out together as a group, and not just look at one person. Everybody has to create a swarm of voices and mobilize.
And, for LeBron, he has the power. It reminds me of Ali back in '66, when he was arrested for not going to war. He was the most hated man in America at the time. And now he's the greatest of all time, and people love him.
And a lot of people forget what he went through. He lost four years of boxing, you know, a la Colin Kaepernick.
And so now it's the time to say, I get it. We're professional athletes, and we want to play basketball, but, right now, we have more pressing issues, and we need to use our voice. And we have to press these issues and make sure there's change that happens.
