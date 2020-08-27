‘We’re more than just basketball players,’ Ray Allen says of sports boycotts

John Yang:

WNBA playoff games and some Major League Baseball for tonight have also been called off, and late word that the NHL is also pausing its Stanley Cup playoffs for two nights.

These player boycotts are arguably the strongest stand yet that any professional athletes have been — have taken on any social issue.

Ray Allen played 18 seasons in the NBA, including for the Milwaukee Bucks. He's a 10-time All-Star and a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ray Allen, thanks so much for joining us on the "NewsHour."

I know you talk to current players. You talk to current players. What was it about this moment that made it a breaking point, that made it — brought them to the point where they said, we're just not going to play?