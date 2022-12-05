Western nations cap price of Russian oil over war in Ukraine

Elina Ribakova:

This is a very tough prediction. Russia has been very consistent from day one, saying that they're not going to comply with oil price cap, which is, in this case, particularly ironic, because this price cap is very close to their budgeted number.

It might be actually very convenient for them to comply. But, as we know, President Putin can be extremely stubborn and not guided by macroeconomic considerations, but how it looks on the geopolitical agenda. And then he just might refuse, because, so far, the message has been extremely consistent.

As you mentioned, Novak made the statement, the minister of energy, Peskov, presser for Putin, as well, Putin himself. And they also made prepared guidelines for not complying. So, if they're — one of their buyers are complying with oil price cap, it is illegal for them to then sell to that person.