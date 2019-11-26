WeWork’s spectacular rise and fall provide cautionary tale for startups

John Yang:

Judy, WeWork set out to revolutionize the workplace, leasing offices, fixing them up, and then subletting them as shared spaces.

At the beginning of this year, it was the single biggest office tenant in London, New York and Washington. But since January, WeWork's valuation has plunged from $47 billion to $7 billion.

Last week, the company said it was laying off 2,400 employees. That's nearly a fifth of its global work force. The announcement was delayed until the company raised the cash it needed for severance payments. That was after co-founder Adam Neumann was bought out for more than $1 billion and given a four-year $185 million consulting contract.

Peter Eavis of The New York Times has been covering this story. He joins us from the paper's newsroom in New York.

Peter, thanks so much for being with us.

Fundamentally, what was the problem? What happened? Why did $40 billion go away?