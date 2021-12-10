How the WH plans to tackle inflation, and how the Build Back Better bill may ease pressure

Jared Bernstein:

Well, a couple of things.

First of all, again, this is precisely the kind of challenge that we are focused on with laser energy. The president is instructing his team to do all we can to help ameliorate these pressures.

Now, when you're talking on the wage side, if you look at the wages of hotel workers, of restaurant workers, of workers in warehousing and transportation, key sectors right now where labor demand is particularly strong, those wages are beating inflation, consistently so. They have done so for a number of months now.

They are growing faster than inflation, so real wage gains in those sectors. Same for the bottom 25 percent. This is part of the Biden jobs boom. Workers, particularly in low-wage sectors, have a real bargaining power. That's core for Bidenomics. That's something this president believes he came here to help make happen.

So that's part of what's happening here. At the same time, we have to make sure that those broad-based wage gains evolve for all Americans. And that means we have to try to, again, unsnarl the chains in the supply chain, so that the logistics can flow more smoothly, that goods can flow through the system more quickly.

Now, we are having some success there. Judy, I don't think I have ever thought more about dwell time in my career, which is the amount of time that a container spends on the port. It's down about a third since we started working with some of the ports in L.A. and Long Beach to help get things from ship to shelf more quickly.

We talked about some of the gains on the gasoline side. That has our fingerprints on it as well, through the release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. So, there are things we can do. We're doing them. We're going to relentlessly be attacking this problem.