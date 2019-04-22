What 2020 Democrats are saying about impeachment

Yamiche Alcindor:

The Massachusetts senator is the only 2020 candidate calling for President Trump to be impeached. She is one of just a handful of Democrats supporting such a move.

Her announcement came after the public release of the Mueller report. It outlined the president's numerous attempts to block or influence the special counsel's investigation into potential ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

While the probe didn't find outright conspiracy, it didn't exonerate Mr. Trump on the matter of obstruction.