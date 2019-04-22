Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the impact of the Mueller report

Judy Woodruff:

And that brings us to Politics Monday with Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and host of "Politics With Amy Walter" on WNYC Radio. And Tamara Keith of NPR, she co-hosts "NPR Politics."

Hello to both of you. And it's Politics Monday.

So, there was a thing called the Mueller report, Tam, that was released last week. People are still talking about it, as we just heard, but not most of the Democratic candidates in terms of wanting to move on and do something about it, going so far as to want to remove the president through impeachment.

Elizabeth Warren is the exception, but how do you account for the collection of reaction that we're seeing among the Democrats?