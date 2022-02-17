What a Minnesota trial says about police officers’ responsibility to intervene

Christy Lopez:

Yes, well, I first want to note that — on the one hand, that there's — there's that's no excuse. No one needed training to know that there was a grievous harm that was happening here.

And they had quite a long time to be able to intervene. So I don't want to be seen as saying that a lack of a particular type of training should excuse the behavior of the officers on the scene.

At the same time, I think it's also true that we know that there is training. The ABLE Project, which we run right here at Georgetown Law, is seeking to educate officers regarding the inhibitors to intervention, and actually helping them develop the skills to intervene.

And our belief is that — and this is based on research that we have done in other places and in our experience in New Orleans with the New Orleans Police Department — that, when you do teach these skills, officers can learn and will be more likely to intervene and prevent harm.

There's a great example from Sunrise, Florida, of an officer intervening. And we have no reason to believe that this officer has any training in intervention. But that officer — it's a female officer. She steps in before a superior officer is about to pepper-spray a handcuffed individual in the back of a squad car.

And, again, she steps up. She pulls him away. She is repaid for her good behavior by that officer. He grabs her by the neck. Again, there's no reason to think that she needed or had any particular training. And there is every reason to believe that there are officers who do this sort of intervention every day.

At the same time, when you watch that video, you can see, this is a hard situation. This shows how difficult intervention is and why we need to make sure we prepare officers to know how to intervene in those sorts of circumstances.