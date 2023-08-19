What a new Montana law means for transgender children and their families

Joe Lesar, Montana PBS

Families and medical providers in Montana are preparing for a new law set to take effect in October that bans certain medical treatments for minors with gender dysphoria. Proponents of the bill say the law protects children from making medical decisions they may later regret, while others call it dangerous and unethical. Montana PBS's Joe Lesar reports.

