What a new Montana law means for transgender children and their families

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Joe Lesar, Montana PBS
Joe Lesar, Montana PBS
Leave your feedback
Families and medical providers in Montana are preparing for a new law set to take effect in October that bans certain medical treatments for minors with gender dysphoria. Proponents of the bill say the law protects children from making medical decisions they may later regret, while others call it dangerous and unethical. Montana PBS's Joe Lesar reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more