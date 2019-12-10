What a ‘sobering’ report on Arctic ice loss means for global sea levels

Erich Osterberg:

So, it's a concern because there's a lot of extra carbon that's stored in the permafrost. And when it's frozen, that's OK, because it means it's not in the atmosphere. And it's carbon in the atmosphere that causes the warming.

The problem is that, as that permafrost melts, some of that carbon gets released into the atmosphere as CO2 and methane. And so this is a climate change amplifier.

And for a long time, we have been studying, trying to figure out, on average, is there more carbon going up into the atmosphere from the permafrost? And this report is striking because it's really first time they have come out and said, yes, we believe that the permafrost is now contributing CO2 into the environment. It's now become this climate change amplifier that we feared.

And I would say that this is really sort of tip-of-the-spear science here. I think we need a lot more research to confirm these findings. But this is something we have been worried about in the scientific community for a while now. And now we're starting to see indications that it's happening.