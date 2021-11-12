What Aaron Rodgers’ controversy tells us about vaccine skepticism in professional sports

John Yang:

Rodgers is paying a price. A Green Bay-based health care provider, Prevea Health, ended its nine-year partnership him, saying it "remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers, and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19."

And this week, the NFL fined Rodgers $14, 650 for breaking league rules by not wearing a mask when talking with reporters and attending an event with other players outside team facilities. The Packers were fined $300,000 for not policing his behavior.

Rodgers could be cleared to play in this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Leitch is a contributing editor for "New York Magazine" and has been writing about the issue.

Will, thanks for joining us.

So many people are talking about the Rodgers case, not just football fans, but sort of casual football fans. Why do you think Aaron Rodgers' case is resonating so much?

Will Leitch, "New York Magazine": Well, Aaron Rodgers, in a lot of ways, was a quarterback that I think a lot of people thought they knew.

And I think — remember, he was — had offered to take off a year of in play in the NFL to host "Jeopardy," not something you generally would assume someone who would be a vaccine skeptic. He was like — he's very outgoing. He's very open on social media. He's actually been actually quite seeming progressive on some topics.

He was very eloquent during the racial protests last summer of, like, really talking about kind of supporting social justice. And for a lot of people, I think there was a notion that Rodgers was the smart quarterback and was the one that was somewhat — was very ahead of the game and very kind of the quarterback that was maybe different from what people fairly or unfairly will consider like a dumb jock stereotype.

And I think he's on the State Farm ads. He's funny in those ads. He was a good "Jeopardy" host.