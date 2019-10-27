What al-Baghdadi’s death means for Islamic State leadership

Jennifer Cafarella:

Yeah. This is the big surprise in the death of Baghdadi, the location where U.S. forces eliminated him. ISIS had been conducting a campaign for over a year now to expand its presence in Idlib to try to undermine the al-Qaida governing project in Idlib, which was a challenge, a potential competitor to the Islamic State. So for that reason, actually, is why it was surprising that Baghdadi was there amidst offensive operations against al-Qaida. You wouldn't expect him to be co-located with that kind of a fight. But his location in the al-Qaida dominated area could indicate a couple of things. First, it's possible al-Qaida doesn't have that strong of a hold on that terrain, as we expected, or ultimately and most dangerously, he may have been involved in renewed negotiations with one or more of the al-Qaida factions operating in Idlib, which share his desire to conduct attacks against the West.