What Americans should know about the delta variant, masks — regardless of vaccine status

Dr. Ranit Mishori:

Yes, I think what you're taking about is the so-called breakthrough infections.

And I want to make sure that people recognize that they are normal and they are expected, and it's not unusual to have breakthrough infections. And there's nothing different about the COVID vaccines than the other vaccines in that regard.

The vaccines, however, work as they should, and they prevent disease, they prevent hospitalizations and death, as you mentioned.

But I would liken it to perhaps wearing a seat belt in a car. So, you're in a car, you put your seat belt on. You can still get involved in an accident. You can still bump against somebody, be the seat belt would protect you. You're not going to fly through the windshield.

So, I think thinking about the COVID vaccine in the same manner, it is very protective. It does a good job at preventing you from getting very sick, from dying, from being hospitalized. But you can still have some — you can still be infected. Most likely, if you are infected, you will either have no symptoms or very, very light symptoms.