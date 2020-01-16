What are the differences between NAFTA and the USMCA?

Lori Wallach:

So, one of the best things that happened in the last year is the Democrats forced Trump to remove new goodies he had added for big pharma.

And those new monopolies would have locked in high medicine prices and exported our high-price policies to Mexico and Canada. That got sacked just in the last minutes, which is how the thing got a vote in the House.

The things that didn't get fixed, the agreement still has the limits on buy America, buy local, buy green policy. Why should a trade agreement even tie the hands of Congress or state legislatures vis-a-vis government procurement?

The agreement still requires us to import food that doesn't meet U.S. safety standards. And they added one bad, really bad new thing, which is limits on the regulation of the big online monopolists vis-a-vis consumer privacy or what liability they have when fake information or counterfeit products are sold.