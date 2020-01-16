What we learned from the opening day of Trump’s impeachment trial

Lisa Desjardins:

Those are two very different questions.

On some of the most significant allegations, it's not clear what the evidence is. And that includes other sitting officials in the Trump administration.

Let's look again at who else he's implicating here, three sitting Cabinet members, the vice president, secretary of state, and the attorney general there, as well as the top Republican, Devin Nunes, on this House Intelligence Committee.

Parnas says all of them were involved in this scheme. But, honestly, Judy, when you look at the evidence there, he hasn't presented much evidence about that yet, just his word.

However, there is evidence, he's saying, and some notes that he has that, for example, a trip that Vice President Pence was to take to visit President Zelensky was canceled specifically to pressure Ukraine to get these investigations. That is new information.

And there's some notes he wrote to himself that might back that up. That is incredibly serious.

One other thing that I don't want overlooked in this, though, we have a text message from Rudy Giuliani that has bearing perhaps on the philosophy of impeachment.

Giuliani wrote to Parnas: "Bribery is universally defined as offering something of value to affect official action."

I'm going to hold that up for a second. In that case, Giuliani was talking about whether Joe Biden or Hunter Biden or someone in the Obama administration had used bribery to try and help the Biden family.

But, here, if you apply this definition, this is a definition that Democrats are using about President Trump and Rudy Giuliani's own actions in trying to, in Democrats' words, extort something from Ukraine.

So it's a very interesting notion of how Rudy Giuliani defines bribery in his own texts.