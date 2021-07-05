What being an American means to this author, host and former British citizen

Roger Bennett:

It seems so crazy on the surface, "Hart to Hart," "The Love Boat," "Miami Vice," "Moonlighting."

But I was enjoying them and imbibing them in the same way, just like, say, "Animal Farm" is just a book about horses and pigs. Below the surface, the American color that you received, a life of possibility, a life of joy, a life where you can take your own future to into your hands, it was a complete contrast to the black and white in which I grew up with.

And that's something that Americans often don't remember about their own nation. When you become America, and when you say the oath of allegiance we have 162 people from 42 countries, many of whom have escaped civil war or famine or worse to arrive here, all of us were animated by the American idea, that American dream.

And that notion of America from afar gives the world such courage, such joy, such tenacity. It saved my life when I needed it, and thousands more.