What Bloomberg’s complicated record means for his White House bid

Lisa Desjardins:

By the end of the Bloomberg era, more than half of New Yorkers polled said the city's economy was doing good, and about a third believed quality of life was better.

There was wide approval of some of his initiatives, like banning smoking in restaurants and adding miles of bike lanes. But other Bloomberg policies stirred discontent or outright protest, things like his failed proposal to ban large sodas.

His extension of stop and frisk police tactics, which targeted mostly black and Latino men, was deeply divisive, both then and now. Bloomberg renounced stop and frisk late last fall, but just five years ago defended his approach as appropriate.