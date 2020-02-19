What to watch as Democrats’ Nevada competition ramps up

Amna Nawaz:

Well, Judy, you know, the candidates so far have been disproportionally focused on Iowa and New Hampshire, which are two small, white states.

For the first time, they have to address a state and voters in a state that looks more like the rest of America and what America is becoming. When you look at the Democratic Caucus electorate from 2016, it was 19 percent Latino, 13 percent black, 4 percent Asian. Non-whites made up 41 percent of that electorate.

So, you're hearing from the candidates that they have to tailor their message a little bit more and to broaden the message at the same time. Gone are the days of the retail handshake, room-by-room politicking. They have to deliver a much bigger message now specific to some of these communities.

And what we saw — my colleagues Kate Grumke and Saher Khan have been following some of the candidates on the ground. And they're having voter events that target some of these communities. For example, Mayor Buttigieg spoke specifically to a black student group yesterday. Former Vice President Biden spoke to an Asian-American Pacific Islander group as well.

And there's early voting going on in these communities too. So you see some of these events set up next to often these early voting locations, trying to get some of those diverse voters out early.

But, right now, Judy, what you're hearing from these candidates is a much bigger message, because they know, to show and to prove that they can compete in other places in America, they have to show that they can do it here in Nevada first.