What caused the Facebook outage and how it affected global users, businesses

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

Facebook's app, along with Instagram and WhatsApp, went dark for several hours today, and, at this moment, they appear to be slowly coming back up. The cause of the outages still has not been explained, but for the more than three billion people in the United States and abroad who use these apps to communicate and to do business, these outages were a huge disruption and a reminder of these apps' influence.

Sheera Frenkel of The New York Times reports on Facebook extensively, and has been following this all day. She's the co-author of "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination."

Sheera, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

Can you help us understand, what is it that happened today?

Sheera Frenkel, Co-Author, "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle For Domination": So, starting at about 9:00 a.m. Pacific today out here in California, Facebook and its family of apps went down.

That includes Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus. These are platforms that, as you said, impact over 3.5 billion people. And, for several hours, no one, including the security engineers at Facebook knew what was going on.

This was amplified by the fact that Facebook's own internal communications were down. So it wasn't just that we couldn't access Facebook.com. Facebook engineers couldn't get into their own e-mails, and they couldn't even access their own buildings in many cases.