What CDC’s eviction moratorium means for renters — and landlords

Diane Yentel:

So, it doesn't quite protect everybody.

And you are right that we were predicting that as many as 30 to 40 million people in about 17 million households are at risk of losing their homes by the end of the year if Congress or the administration didn't act.

So this eviction moratorium that the CDC is putting into place will protect the vast majority of low-income renters who are at risk of eviction due to COVID-19. There are some eligibility requirements and actions that renters need to take in order to have this protection.

So, in order to be protected, a renter needs to be — have a certain income, an individual with an income less than $90,000 a year or a household with income of less than $190,000 a year. That is about 96 percent of all renters would meet that income eligibility requirement.

Then renters would also have to attest that they have lost income or they have extraordinary health care costs. They would have to attest that they have done everything they can to pay the rent and they will continue to do everything they can to pay the rent. And they would have to attest that, if they are evicted, they would face homelessness or have to double or triple up with family or friends.

And if they meet all of those eligibility requirements, the renter needs to sign a declarative statement to say so, give it to their landlord, and then they are protected under this moratorium, which begins to take effect on Friday.