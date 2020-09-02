How Iowa became a coronavirus hot spot

Amna Nawaz:

Thanks, Judy.

That surge in Iowa has been driven in part by the return to school, including the state's major universities. But that's not all.

O. Kay Henderson is the news director at Radio Iowa, and she appears regularly on Iowa PBS. She joins me now from Des Moines.

Kay, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's jump right in, because the numbers are worth highlighting. Statewide, we should mention, Iowa currently has more than 66,000 confirmed cases, more than 1,100 deaths, but it's not the infection volume that is troubling experts. It is the per capita numbers, right?

The average in Iowa is triple the national average over the last week. Governor Reynolds held a press conference about this earlier today. How would you describe her response to the latest troubling figures?