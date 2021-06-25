What Chauvin’s 22.5 year sentence could mean for changing police behavior

Judy Woodruff:

More than a year after George Floyd's murder set off national protests and a racial reckoning, the former police officer found guilty in his death, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced by a Minnesota judge today to 22.5 years in prison.

In a moment, William Brangham looks at the sentence and the continuing reverberations of this case.

But, first, special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports from Minneapolis.