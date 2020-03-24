What drove the ‘unprecedented’ postponement of the Tokyo Olympics

Christine Brennan:

John, all of it.

This was stunning. When leaders don't lead, the athletes fill the void. And the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, is actually a former athlete, former Olympic gold medalist. One would have thought he would have understood the magnitude of the athletes' problems.

He didn't. He sat in his ivory tower and kept saying, we're not talking about postponement. We're not talking about cancellation.

The athletes took over. They started talking. I interviewed some, others did around the world. And their voices were heard. They couldn't train. Or, if they could train, if they could go and swim or run or whatever, they wondered if they were being good citizens, not just Americans, but athletes around the world.

Shouldn't they be sheltering in place? Why are they out, and no one else is? Everything's being closed down upon them, yet they're trying to train for the most important event of their life just four months away. The athletes drove this decision.

It wasn't about July 24, the opening ceremonies date. It was about right now. And the here and now really won the day, and the athletes' voices ended up being the voices that we listened to.