What early exit polls reveal about Virginia Gov. race, and how it reflects on Democrats

Judy Woodruff:

Voters went to the polls today to cast ballots in a number of contests across the country. Two are races for governor, in New Jersey and Virginia, and the latter has especially captured national attention because of its closeness in a state that President Biden won by 10 points.

To walk us through what to look for tonight, I'm joined by Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report.

Jessica, very good to have you with us on this Election Day, as the results are coming in. And, in fact, we do have early exit numbers to look at.

But, before we do that, what has made this Virginia contest as watchable as it's been and apparently as close as it is?