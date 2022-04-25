What Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter may mean for the company and free speech

Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Elon Musk and Twitter announced a $44 billion deal Monday for Musk to buy the company and take it over. The deal would be the largest to take a public company private in decades. It's also led to major concerns about how Musk, who is one of the world's richest men, will approach questions of extreme content and free speech. The Washington Post's Elizabeth Dwoskin joins Stephanie Sy to discuss.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
