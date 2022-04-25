WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive.

Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear what caused the blazes.

As both sides in the 2-month-old war brace for what could be a grinding battle of attrition in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, top U.S. officials pledged more help to ensure Ukraine prevails.

In a bold visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, the American secretaries of state and defense said Washington had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition — non-U.S. ammo, mainly if not entirely to fit Ukraine’s Soviet-era weapons — along with more than $300 million in financing to buy more supplies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday after the meeting that the West’s united support for Ukraine and pressure on Moscow are having “real results.”

“When it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.