What Fed’s 2nd interest rate cut in 3 months says about the U.S. economy

Judy Woodruff:

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in seven weeks today.

Let's take a look at some of the latest thinking behind this cut, the reaction to it, and the role the Fed plays, and, more specifically, the role economists play, in the economic fortunes and stability of the country.

The current chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, may not be an economist, but he is the exception. Nearly all his predecessors since the 1970s have been. And the influence the profession wields in key areas of American life has grown dramatically in that time.

Binyamin Appelbaum writes on business and economics for The New York Times editorial page. He is the author of the new book "The Economists' Hour," which tracks the rise of a number of prominent economists.

Binyamin Appelbaum, welcome back to the "NewsHour."