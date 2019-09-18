What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington on December 19, 2018. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate again

Economy

The Federal Reserve is cutting rates for a second time this year while saying it’s prepared to continue doing what it deems necessary to sustain the U.S. economic expansion.

The Fed’s move will reduce its benchmark rate by an additional quarter-point to a range of 1.75% to 2%. The Fed’s key rate influences many consumer and business loans.

The economy appears durable in its 11th year of growth, with a still-solid job market and steady consumer spending. But the Fed is trying to combat threats including uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, slower global growth and a slump in American manufacturing. The Fed notes in its statement that “business fixed investment and exports have weakened.”

Still, the Fed’s move will likely displease Trump, who has attacked the Fed and insisted that it slash rates more aggressively.

The Fed’s action was approved on a 7-3 vote, with two officials arguing to keep rates unchanged and 1 arguing for a bigger half-point cut. It was the largest number of Fed dissents in three years.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 17 Linda Wertheimer and Nina Totenberg on friend and colleague Cokie Roberts

  2. Read Sep 18 Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards

  3. Read Sep 16 1 in 16 U.S. women say their first sexual intercourse was rape

  4. Watch Sep 13 Climate activist Greta Thunberg on the power of a movement

  5. Read Sep 11 9/11 to today: Ways we have changed

How Texas gun owners feel about background checks, red flag laws

Nation Sep 17

The Latest