What fueled the Hawaiian wildfires that killed dozens and leveled historic Lahaina town

Malika Dudley:

Well, fortunately, I evacuated from my home, and I'm in a safe place, where we have power, we have water, we have a roof over our heads, and we're all safe.

So I haven't seen it with my own eyes in Lahaina. But I have seen the videos and the pictures. I have heard the stories. I'm constantly updating on Instagram. And these days, that's where you get most of your information really from on the ground from witnesses.

And so I have been hearing just devastating stories from people. And when you think about the people that are telling you the story — for example, one woman this morning, shared that she ran for her life. The fire moved on block in 15 seconds. So she ran for her life, jumped over the seawall into the water, and was basically in the water for seven hours.

In the meantime, one of her apartment mates died right next to her. She saw that happen. And then she felt like she was getting hypothermia. So she would approach anything that was on fire in order to get some warmth, which then would burn her.

So, a story like that is — those are the types of stories that we're hearing. And those are from mobile, able-bodied people who are able to run. And so to think of just all of the people that — the elderly, those that are not mobile, children, maybe even, we don't know.

But we see the entire town leveled. We know 271 structures have gone. Those are businesses and homes. History is lost. Lahaina town is so full of history. It's definitely the most historic town on our island and one of the most historic in the entire island chain.

So, to lose not just the homes, the businesses, the history, but also now to hear that we're losing lives, and the number is just going to keep rising, has been devastating.