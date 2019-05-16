What Gen Z college grads are looking for in a career

Judy Woodruff:

Generation Z, the group born after 1996, is starting to see its oldest members graduate from college and enter the work force.

While much has been said about how millennials have reshaped the modern workplace, members of Generation Z are beginning to chart their own course, with a very different set of expectations and outlooks for their first jobs.

Economics correspondent Paul Solman met up with financial journalist Beth Kobliner to try to understand what all this means, and to find out how Gen Z is approaching the world of work.

It's part of our weekly series Making Sense.