Anxious about debt, Generation Z makes college choice a financial one

Judy Woodruff:

The amount of student loan debt Americans hold is at a record high. And much of it is shouldered by millennials, people now in their late 20s and 30s, which means that young people coming along behind them, in what's called Generation Z, those born after 1996, are facing some tough choices about how to pay for college.

As economics correspondent Paul Solman learned, some are taking lessons from what's happened to their older brothers and sisters.

It is part of our weekly segment, Making Sense.