What happens next in the impeachment inquiry

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, Congress is gone for Thanksgiving. So we do not expect any public hearings, as you're saying, for next week.

It is possible there could be some closed-door depositions. There are a few characters involved here that Congress has not been able to speak to, including Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas. But it may be that Congress has no activity, really, in front of the scenes.

But there is something that is going to happen next week on Monday. A federal judge has said that they plan to rule on a case involving president — the White House former counsel Don McGahn.

Now, he was a critical witness in the Mueller report case, testifying to what the president — he said, the president asked essentially, in his view, for Robert Mueller to be fired.

So this is important in impeachment, because Don McGahn would testify to a different impeachment allegation, obstruction of justice, if Democrats want to pursue that. If a court rules that he must testify, that could change timelines. That could change calculations.

Of course, that could also continue to be appealed. But it's something we're going to watch closely next week.