What happens when U.S. COVID emergency measures end in May?

Lawrence Gostin:

Well, first, we have to be clear that the crisis is still here, and particularly for the vulnerable.

You mentioned more than 500 deaths a day. That's twice the average flu season, but that's in a severe flu season. We have got COVID exploding in China. We have got variants and subvariants that are on the horizon. And so, for the young and healthy, it may be older — over. But, for the vulnerable, it's not.

What this is going to mean is that it's going to unravel a whole social safety net. People will find it harder to get health insurance, particularly Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Veterans Administration benefits, and even private insurance. It'll start to cost money for tests, therapeutics, and, ultimately, for vaccines as we transition to the private market.

That means that the uninsured, the underinsured, the poor are going to really lack access the way they have been accustomed to doing now. CDC is going to have a lot more trouble getting data from the states and doing surveillance. And there's also implications even for Title 42, which is the program that expels asylum seekers coming to the United States.