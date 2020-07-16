What high-profile hacking attacks say about cybersecurity

William Brangham:

Amna, a stark warning came last night from the U.K., the U.S. and Canada: Not only were Russian operatives trying to steal information about the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but it was being done by the same Russian intelligence unit that hacked into the Democratic National Committee back during the 2016 presidential election.

The British foreign secretary also said Russian agents attempted to interfere in last year's British general election.

And Twitter suffered a serious intrusion last night. The accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Michael Bloomberg, and other high-profile people were all taken over by hackers. The hackers tried to get people to pay money to them in the cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin.

We look at these broader issues that are brought up by these with two experts who are familiar with the methods used, the possible damage and the threat to our democracy.

Nina Jankowicz is the author of "How to Lose the Information War" and a fellow at The Wilson Center, which is a Washington-based think tank. And Dmitri Alperovitch, he traced the 2016 DNC hack to Russian intelligence while he was at a cybersecurity firm hired to investigate that breach. He's now starting a nonprofit that focuses on cybersecurity and trade.

Welcome to you both. Thank you very much for being here.

Dmitri, to you first.

About this Twitter hack, can you just give us a sense, what is it that we know happened?