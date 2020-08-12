In debut as running mates, Biden and Harris share vision for defeating Trump

Lisa Desjardins:

I love looking at these kinds of numbers and see what they tell us.

And when you look at Kamala Harris as a candidate for president, last summer, when she was at her peak, her appeal, Judy, was mostly broad. Her largest group that she was appealing to in July, when she was at her peak, were people who said they were paying close attention to the campaign.

One reason for that might be that she had that viral moment with Vice President Biden, when she went after him on stage. She saw her biggest bounce from that debate performance. That is something the Biden campaign may like in the matchup against Vice President Pence.

But, Judy, overall, her appeal was broad. And that is one reason she might not have advanced farther. She didn't have any niche of core voters that was really to push her ahead. That is also something maybe the Biden campaign likes in a vice presidential candidate. She appeals to many different kinds of people.

One other note, Judy, a little bit off-topic, but I looked into the high school that this appearance was at today, Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington or Greenville, Delaware. And it's fascinating, Judy. This is a high school that was part of a school district in the 1970s which sued to try and keep some aggregation going, as the court saw it.

This is a high school she likely could not have attended, but yet, today, this is where Kamala Harris became the first black woman to be a vice presidential nominee or any nominee on a presidential ticket for a major party.