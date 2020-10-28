How this year’s antiracism protests differ from past social justice movements

Peniel Joseph:

Yes, thank you for having me, Amna.

I see both. In the context of the 1960s, we did have massive upheavals for racial justice. Much of that was peaceful. But, at the same time, both during the Kennedy and the Johnson and the Nixon administrations, we did see urban rebellions in Los Angeles, in Detroit, in Newark, New Jersey, and Harlem that did spill over into violence.

When we think about the comparisons, though, the numbers of whites who are participating, Amna, is unprecedented.

So in 1963, for example, there's a 10-week period in the spring of 1963 where we have over 700 racial justice demonstrations, we have almost 15,000 people arrested. In this year alone, we have had over 7,000 separate anti-racist, social justice demonstrations in over 2,400 different locations.

Anywhere upwards of 20 million people have hit the streets to mobilize, organizing both at the grassroots level and in terms of corporate America, higher education, labor unions, NBA players, both Black and white and in between.

So, this is unprecedented. We have never seen this kind of white involvement in any social justice movement in American history, let alone racial justice. So, this is — we're in a whole new ballpark.