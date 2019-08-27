What Joe Walsh thinks about immigration, climate change and Trump

Judy Woodruff:

From Trump supporter to Trump challenger, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh recently announced that he will take on the incumbent president in the 2020 Republican presidential primary. He joins former Massachusetts Governor William Weld in challenging President Trump.

Walsh gained national attention in 2010, when he was elected to the House of Representatives as a member of the Tea Party. He served one term, lost his reelection bid and, until yesterday, hosted a conservative radio talk show.

And Joe Walsh joins us now.

Thank you for being on the "NewsHour."