What landmark Supreme Court ruling means for LGBTQ rights

Judy Woodruff:

To look closer at what this historic decision means for LGBTQ rights, I'm joined by Alphonso David. He is the president of the Human Rights Campaign. That is the largest civil rights organization devoted to LGBT equality. And Chase Strangio, the deputy director for trans justice with the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBT and HIV Project. He was one of the lawyers working on the case decided today.

Welcome to both of you.

And let me start with you, Alphonso David.

Just put this in a larger context. What does today's ruling mean?