Why Supreme Court’s LGBTQ employment discrimination ruling marks a ‘milestone’

John Yang:

Well, we learned three hot-button issues that they will not be taking up, which only means that there were four justices — there were not at least four justices willing to take up those cases, those issues.

One is gun laws. There were about a dozen gun laws being challenged, and gun rights advocates were hoping this conservative court would take them up. The court turned them all down. That — draw a little bit of a rebuke from Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for himself and Justice Kavanaugh. He said: "Surely, this court would take up restrictions on free speech or," he pointedly added, "restrictions on the right to an abortion, access to an abortion. But today, faced with the petition challenging a restriction on citizens' Second Amendment rights," he wrote, "the court simply looked the other way."

Another issue that is getting a lot of attention now because of the police shootings and cases of excessive force by police is the doctrine of qualified immunity. This is a decades-old idea that the Supreme Court has said that police officers and other government officials cannot be sued in civil court unless they clearly violate the law or violate some clear constitutional standard.

By coincidence, because all these cases were sent to the court before, there were about eight cases that were being asked — the court was being asked to reconsider this doctrine. They turned them all down.

And finally, state sanctuary laws. The court today rejected a bid from the Trump administration to review a California sanctuary state law that forbids state law enforcement officials from providing certain information to federal immigration officials. They said they are not going to review that, so that law stands.

Judy, the justices usually like to wrap up their business by the end of June. But, because of time they lost because of the pandemic and the early days of the pandemic, they say they may be working into July this year.