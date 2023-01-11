What may have caused the FAA computer outage that grounded flights for hours

AMNA NAWAZ:

The failure force the FAA to call a nationwide halt to operations for several hours. Federal officials vowed to get to the bottom of an outage that disrupted travel plans for millions of people.

A wave of delays and cancellations rippled from coast to coast just as the nation's airports were starting their day. The sudden shutdown left terminals filled with travelers with nowhere to go. The FAA's ground stop order was lifted just before 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, but the disruptions lingered for hours.

Pat and Alison Cavanaugh were trying to fly out of Newark, New Jersey.