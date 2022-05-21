What Native American children endured at one Missouri boarding school

Gabrielle Hays
For the first time, the U.S. government released a report this month detailing the abuse and mistreatment of Native children who were forcibly sent to boarding schools in the 1800s. NewsHour’s St Louis community reporter Gabrielle Hays, who has been reporting on one school in Missouri that fits into this painful history, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss what she uncovered.
Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.
