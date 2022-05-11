Report details brutal treatment of Indigenous children attending U.S. boarding schools

Deborah Parker:

Absolutely.

The hope is that we find healing. The hope is that we come together as a nation to not only tell of these truths, but also to begin to heal together. And our communities have known this truth for generations. It's time that the United States government understands these truths.

It's time that we listen. It's time that we hold space for our traditional elders, for our keepers of our language. It's just time that we support tribal nations and indigenous peoples, who are continuing to suffer.

And we suffer because, when our children attend these schools, they're not taught this language. They're not taught our history. We're written out of the history books. The goal was kill the Indian, save the man.

And so, for so many of us growing up in the United States, all we wanted to be was the very best self that we could be. We wanted to carry our traditions. We wanted to — we want to speak our languages.

But for our children and our grandparents, that was beaten out of them. That — for me to take a class, a Lushootseed class from my tribe, I sat there and cried. I — it was so difficult. And I couldn't understand why.

But my father shared with me that grandmother cried. She tried to sing her song, but grandfather would say: "Don't sing. They will arrest you. They will come and get you."

So, these were — these are moments that were so painful for our family. And they were meant for us to forget our songs. It was meant for us to forget our dances and our ceremonies and our language.

So this generation — generational pain exists very deep within so many of our relatives across what these lands are now called, United States. This is our way of life.