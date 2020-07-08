What new decisions say about the Supreme Court’s view of religious freedom

Marcia Coyle:

It looks as though at least the court said that the chief justice was suffering from dehydration, and he became dizzy, and that's how he fell.

I should say, too, that, in 1993, I believe, and 2007, he suffered benign ischemic strokes, which means there really was no reason for — or seizures, not strokes, seizures — that also caused him to fall and — pass out and fall.

So, we have to take the court at its word. And, certainly, the court was relaying whatever the chief justice said was the cause of the problem.

But it is unfortunate that it takes a tip to a newspaper, which then has to go to the court's information office, to find out something as important as a justice going to the hospital.