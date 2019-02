Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, Michael Cohen really set out to dismantle this idea of President Trump as a businessman who ran for president because he wanted to see America thrive.

Instead, Michael Cohen said he was a con artist and someone who ran because he wanted to enrich himself off the of the presidency and for the candidacy of being president. And the White House here is pushing back very strongly on that.

Now, there is, of course, this incredible split-screen that I have to talk about, which is the president is in Vietnam, meeting with Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, but he's still very much focused on Washington and focused on this explosive day here on the Hill.

The president was out saying that Michael Cohen is a liar, and that's what the White House was saying. I also have been text-messaging with Rudy Giuliani, who is, of course, the president's personal lawyer, as well as representatives for Jay Sekulow, who is another lawyer for the president.

Both of them are very adamant that Michael Cohen is not someone that should be trusted. So, it's hard to see whether or not Michael Cohen will be as effective here politically, because, of course, Republicans and the people who are supporting the president are sticking with him.

I also want to talk about this incredible moment that happened in the hearing. Representative and Republican Mark Meadows, he brought out Lynne Patton. She is a HUD official who worked in New York New Jersey who is also a longtime friend of the president.

Now, he had Lynne Patton stand next to him and said, this is someone who is an African-American woman who said she would never have worked for someone who is a racist, and what say you, Michael Cohen, of her statement?

And Michael Cohen said, well, I understand she might say that, and I know her very well. But, in fact, as someone whose parents were Holocaust survivors, I also am in some ways ashamed that I went and worked for President Trump.

Now, Lynne Patton spoke to me shortly after the hearing. She tells me that she wanted to stand there because she knows Michael Cohen very well. And she wanted to make sure that he knew and that she knew that she felt like she was on the higher moral ground. She also wanted to pivot back to this idea that President Trump doesn't see color.

Instead, she told me that he only sees successes and failures and that more people should be like that.

So, we have the president's camp and the White House pivoting back to the original image of the president as someone from "The Apprentice" who is hiring and firing people and who is making deals.