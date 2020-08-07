What new intelligence warning says about foreign election interference

Judy Woodruff:

So, amid this impasse over coronavirus relief, there were also some new developments today on another major issue, the security of this November's elections.

A top U.S. intelligence official, William Evanina, released a statement that details the intelligence community's current assessment of potential foreign interference.

Evanina raised concern about the ongoing and potential activity by China, Russia and Iran. On Chinese influence, he said intelligence agencies "assess that China prefers that President Trump, whom Beijing sees as unpredictable, does not win reelection," and that "Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden."

In a follow-up statement, the two leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee — that's Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Mark Warner — said that they — quote — "encourage political leaders on all sides to refrain from weaponizing intelligence matters for political gain."

So, that's a lot to swallow late this afternoon.

But, Lisa, let me pick up with that.

What do we see in the statement from the intelligence community that adds to what we already knew about the possibility of foreign interference in our election?