With no deal on pandemic relief bill, Trump says he’ll use executive action

Judy Woodruff:

Negotiations on more COVID financial relief have stalled in Washington tonight amid signs that the economic recovery has stalled as the virus surges again.

According to the Labor Department, employers added a net of 1.8 million jobs in July. That's far fewer than the previous two months. The unemployment rate did fall nearly a full percent to 10.2 percent, but that's still higher than during the Great Recession.

Against that backdrop, White House negotiators and Democratic congressional leaders failed again to agree on a relief package, possibly including federal jobless benefits that expired a week ago.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. They spoke afterward at the Capitol.