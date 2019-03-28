What New York state’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma says about U.S. opioid battle

Judy Woodruff:

New York state today filed what was called the most comprehensive lawsuit yet against opioid manufacturers, distributors and members of the Sackler family.

The Sacklers are the founding family that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufacturers OxyContin, an opioid sold and abused throughout the crisis.

More than 400,000 people have died in the past two decades from overdoses involving legal and illegal opioids, according to the federal government. At least three dozen states and more than 1,500 cities and counties are also taking opioid manufacturers to court.

Purdue Pharma is directly in the bullseye because OxyContin was so widely used and its marketing practices have been blamed.

As William Brangham explains, the latest lawsuit comes as Purdue Pharma considers filing for bankruptcy.