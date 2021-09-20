What pediatricians are prioritizing in Pfizer data about vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, Pfizer and BioNTech said their coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in children aged 5 to 11.

It's the result of a study of over 2,000 children who were administered two small doses 21 days apart. The doses are about a third of the amount given to adults. The data have yet to be peer-reviewed or published. But the companies say they plan to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA before the end of the month.

Some experts say, if all goes smoothly, the vaccine could be authorized in a matter of weeks.

Dr. Rhea Boyd is a pediatrician and public health advocate, and she joins me now.

Dr. Boyd, thank you for joining the "NewsHour."

So, what's your reaction to this news out of Pfizer/BioNTech that the vaccine is safe and effective for children 5 to 11? Are you relieved?