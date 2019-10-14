What Ronan Farrow discovered about the systems that cover up sexual misconduct

Judy Woodruff:

Ronan Farrow's explosive reporting on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse of women helped to launch the MeToo movement in 2017, winning him and other reporters a Pulitzer Prize the year after.

Now Farrow has written a book about the episode, "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," which he charges includes efforts by NBC News, his former employer, to stop his reporting.

And Ronan Farrow joins me now.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

It was exactly two years ago this week that we talked. That story in "The New Yorker" came out with all your reporting on Harvey Weinstein…