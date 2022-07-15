What Sen. Joe Manchin’s rejection of new spending means for the climate change fight

Lisa Desjardins:

OK, lots to talk about.

President Biden was just asked about this in Saudi Arabia. He sidestepped the question overall, and just said he himself is going to now try to do what he can as president.

But let's remind everyone what just happened in the last 24 hours. We are talking about that Build Back Better idea that started as such a huge idea last fall, kept getting smaller and smaller because of Senator Joe Manchin largely.

And over in the last couple of months, they have been talking about two ideas, adding some health care and climate provisions. Let's look at what now is in it, based on what we know about Senator Joe Manchin, who is the decisive vote here.

Now, this is where we are. First of all, still in this package is Medicare negotiation of drug prices. That is a big deal. Also still in this package, Joe Manchin still supports the Affordable Care Act subsidies that need — that are going to run out at the end of the year. He would extend those.

But, no, he says in the last day, he will not support climate change provisions in this and also no to increasing taxes on the wealthy. You notice that says for now. The reason is he says that he wants to review where the economy is in August, more or less, and perhaps then he would think about this again.