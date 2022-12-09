What Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s defection means for Democrats and Arizona politics

Lisa Desjardins:

If you think of this is a political earthquake, which is what this felt like for a few minutes of this morning, it's really the type of earthquake that is more of a tremor about the future, potentially, a signal about what's going to happen ahead.

It hasn't really changed the landscape in Congress. What I mean is this. Sinema will allow Democrats to still have 51 votes for how they organize the Senate. The committee structure will stay the same. They will be able to subpoena witnesses if they want. They will be able to move nominees more quickly than they could in the 50/50. Senate.

And she will retain her spots on the committees, including at least two subcommittee chairmanships. Now, our language is going to have to be careful here, because while she has been clear she's not caucusing with Republicans, she has not gone to Democratic Caucus meetings in the past. She's not someone who has participated in those meetings. And she's not going to in the future.

So, she's not exactly in the Democratic Caucus. She just votes with them most of the time. Now, as far as one other senator that we're watching, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has also voted with Republicans at times, my reporting is this, Judy, on him. We should not expect him to make a similar move to be independent, though he has in the past, in fact, made overtures and indicated that he's willing to switch under the right circumstances.

We do not expect him to do that. One reason, the politics in West Virginia are very different. It is much harder to run for the Senate as an independent in West Virginia than it is in Arizona. Also, he's a member of the Senate Democratic leadership right now.